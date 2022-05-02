World Tuna Day-2022: The history, significance and everything you need to know!

Every year on May 2nd, World Tuna Day is commemorated to raise public awareness of tuna fish. The United Nations observed the day to raise awareness about sustainable fishing techniques and to educate people about how tuna is threatened by overfishing.

Tuna is well-known around the world for its nutritious and flavorful flesh. The fish includes minerals, proteins, and vitamin B12, and it has become an important source of nourishment and protein for humans throughout the years. Tuna fish has a significant market value since it is popular in both developed and developing countries. Tuna fish has been a victim of overfishing as a result of its health advantages and economic importance, and it is now considered an endangered species of the sea.

According to the United Nations, about 7 million metric tonnes of tuna are taken each year, and they play a vital role in global fish markets. They account for 20% of the total value of all marine capture fisheries. Tuna also accounts for 8% of all seafood traded globally. With this, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organizations have underlined that the market value of tuna is increasing day by day due to its vital role in sustainable development, food security, economic opportunity, and people’s livelihoods all over the world.

History:

In its resolution 71/124 in 2016, the United Nations General Assembly declared May 2nd as World Tuna Day. The primary goal of commemorating the day is to raise public awareness about the worldwide state of fish and the importance of protecting it. The UN has also informed us that safeguards have been made to keep tuna stocks from collapsing. On May 2, 2017, the world commemorated the inaugural Tuna Day. Over the last three years, more than 96 nations have come forward to combat overfishing and protect stocks worth about $10 billion.

Significance:

The importance of World Tuna Day is to raise global awareness about tuna conservation and management. Tuna fisheries have apparently been established in over 80 nations in recent years, with the number steadily increasing. The ABNJ Program of the Common Oceans brought together fisheries managers and scientists to create sustainable and transparent tuna harvest plans and procedures based on computer simulation exercises. In order to preserve the ocean’s ecology and food chain, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has also issued a warning about overfishing.