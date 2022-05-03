After resigning from Congress, Gujarat MLA joins BJP.

Former Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on the same day he resigned from the Gujarat assembly. Mr Kotwal, speaking during a press conference, stated, ‘I was very upset with the party I was working for. The society I come from. The Congress pretends to be within the tribal society.’

He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘development man,’ according to him, ‘Modi is a development man and the country could never get such a development-oriented man. He has travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and has made development in Gujarat’s Umargam village to Ambaji.’

‘When Modi Saheb talked to me in 2007, he said that all the tribal brothers should have a house in the tribal area,’ he added. He stated that the BJP requires good men in politics who will stay and do good acts for the society. Mr Kotwal accused the Congress of working by deceiving the Congress and refuted Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that Gujarat’s education system has failed.