Indians celebrate Akshaya Tritiya by buying gold; The story behind it!

The Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated by Hindus and Jains all around the world. This day, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is regarded to be one of the most auspicious. This year, it falls on a Tuesday (May 3). According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya occurs on the third tithi (moon day) of Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. It falls between April and May according to the Gregorian calendar.

Worshiping Lord Vishnu is one of the most important practices on this day. The Sanskrit meaning of the two phrases, Akshaya Tritiya, is immensely significant to Hindus. ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never fading’, while ‘Tritiya’ refers to the third day of the lighted half of the Vaishakha month.

It has a history;

According to folklore, several events occurred on Akshaya Tritiya, making it an auspicious day. The second of the four yugas, the Treta Yuga, started on Akshaya Tritiya, when Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Parshuram, was born, according to legend. On this day, Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, is reported to have begun recounting the epic to Lord Ganesh. On this particular occasion, Lord Krishna ran across his boyhood buddy Sudama. Another tradition has it that the Ganga fell from heaven to Earth during Akshaya Tritiya.

Significance;

On this day, both buyers and sellers prepare for a successful transaction. Hindus and Jains, in particular, spend the day with zeal and delight, acquiring gold in the expectation of attracting good fortune. The day of Akshaya Tritiya in Jainism honors Lord Rishabhdev, the first Tirthankara, who finished his one-year fast by sipping sugarcane juice poured into his cupped palms. On this day, persons who practice Varshi-tap, a year-long alternating fasting day, end their Tapasya by sipping sugarcane juice.

Puja Schedule;

The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat will start at 05:39 a.m. on May 3 and finish at 12:18 p.m., according to Drik Panchang. Tritiya Tithi will start on May 3 at 5:18 a.m. and finish on May 4 at 7:32 a.m. The ideal time to purchase gold is between 05:39 a.m. on May 3 and 05:38 a.m. on May 4.