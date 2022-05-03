Mango Mela to be held in Bengaluru after 2 years

The Karnataka horticulture department will hold a mango mela in late May or early June at Lalbagh, after a two-year hiatus, said Rajender Kumar Kataria, senior secretary (horticulture).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mela had not been held in two years. This year, eight to ten mango types are likely to be featured, including Alphonso, Raspuri, Totapuri, Amrapalli, and Mallika.

‘We will organise a mango mela in Lalbagh and in Cubbon Park in the city by the first or second week of June. We are hoping to get a good response from the people. We will also have district-level melas after the second week of May’, Kataria said.

Farmers can sell their goods directly to consumers during the event, and visitors can purchase freshly ripened fruits. According to officials with the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL), the mela comes at a time when the state has seen a drop in mango production this year due to a hormonal imbalance caused in mango flowering patterns as a result of the high moisture content in the soil. According to officials, Mango trees around the state have shown a decline in hermaphrodite blooms, which are necessary for a decent harvest.

Also Read: MyPillow CEO rejoins Twitter, gets banned again within 4 hours

Mango orchards cover 1.8 lakh hectares in Karnataka’s southern area, including Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur districts, and sections of Bengaluru rural district, as well as Dharwad and Belagavi in the north. Badami, Mallika, Neelam, Malgova, Kalapad, Sindhura, Alphonso, Totapuri, and more mango types are grown in the state.