Minor couple enters wedlock in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar; One arrested, five booked

Kota: One person was arrested and five others were booked in case of alleged child marriage in Jhalawar district last week, police said on Monday. The marriage allegedly took place in the Gurjar community on Thursday in Salyakheda village of Rawasiya gram Panchyat under Manoharthana police station of Jhalawar district, they said.

A short video clip of the minor couple entering into wedlock came into light on Saturday, police said. However, it is yet to be verified whether it was of the alleged wedding in Salyakheda village or of somewhere else, they stated. A case was lodged under sections of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, on Monday.

Meanwhile, SDM Manoharthana served show cause notices to Patwari, Gram Sevak, Panchyat Sahayak, Rojgar Sahayak and Aanganwadi worker of the Rawasiya gram panchyat. A resident of Rampuriya village was arrested for the alleged child marriage, SHO of Manoharthana police station, Nand Singh, said. SDM Manoharthana Abhisheak Charan did not rule out the possibility of two child marriages.

Taking note of negligence over alleged child marriage in the area, four government employees of gram panchyat level were served show case notice, the SDM said. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the other accused, SHO Nand Singh said.