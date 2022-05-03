MyPillow CEO rejoins Twitter, gets banned again within 4 hours

Following a year-long suspension, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell returned to Twitter for a brief while. However, the Trump supporter was suspended barely four hours later.

After suggesting the 2020 presidential election results were rigged, Lindell was banned from the social media network in January 2021. The allegations breached the Twitter policy of promoting false information.

Lindell saw a chance to return to Twitter now that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is at the helm of the social media behemoth. His attempt to circumvent the prohibition, however, was a complete failure. The founder of MyPillow set up a new account and declared his comeback to Twitter. He wrote: ‘Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD’.

According to Newsweek, the new account swiftly expanded to over 37,000 followers. A video of him aboard a private plane explaining his intention to start a new account accompanied his return to Twitter. In the video, he said: ‘Hello everyone on Twitter, this is Mike Lindell. I’m here to tell you about my new account. Please share it with everyone you know. Let everybody you know – so we can get the word out over here at Twitter in case they do take it down. And thanks a lot for helping out’.

Lindell’s account was disabled four hours after he posted the video. According to a Twitter spokeswoman, the account was permanently terminated after it broke the platform’s ban evasion guidelines.

The CEO of MyPillow has been a vocal supporter of what conservatives in the United States have dubbed the ‘Big Lie’. Lindell has promoted the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden’s win against Donald Trump was a ‘stolen’ victory.