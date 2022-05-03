Pakistan has initiated a counter offensive against BSF border patrols!

Pakistan troops instigated BSF patrolling on the Jammu border. ‘There will be no response from our end. There has been no death or injury reported. The situation is being closely followed. The incident took place on Monday,’ according to BSF. The incident happened at about 6.35 am.

‘On the International Border in Ramgarh area of Samba district, Pakistan Rangers targeted a BSF patrolling group, ’a BSF official said. Pakistani troops infiltrated against BSF troops on the Jammu border by firing four bursts totaling roughly 20 rounds of small arms towards the border outpost Majra in the samba sector. ‘From our end, there was no retaliation. There were no fatalities or injuries’, the BSF official said.