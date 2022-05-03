Prime Minister Modi criticizes the Congress using Rajiv Gandhi’s ’15 paise in one rupee’ remark!

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a ‘three-day, three-nation’ tour to Europe, appeared to take a swipe at the Congress, saying that no Prime Minister will have to lament the fact that he sends one rupee but only 15 paise reaches the intended recipient. ‘Woh kaunsa panja tha jo 85 paise ghis leta tha,’ he joked, without addressing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

During a visit to the drought-stricken Kalahandi district of Odisha in 1985, India’s youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, observed that just 15 paise of every rupee spent by the government reached the intended beneficiary. In the previous eight years, he said, his administration had disbursed more than Rs 22 trillion to recipients via direct benefit payments.

PM Modi told the Indian diaspora in Berlin that a resurgent India was determined to move forward with determination, and he asked the Indian community to help the country make major advances overseas. He said that India’s young and aspiring populace recognized the need of political stability in attaining faster growth and that they had halted three decades of turbulence with the click of a button.

Recounting the success of the digital payment mechanism, the Prime Minister stated that India has a market share of more than 40% in real-time digital payments worldwide. He also stated that the government was using the digital payment system to provide payments to farmers straight into their bank accounts.