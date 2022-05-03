Punjab defeat Gujarat by 8 wickets in IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets on Tuesday, becoming the second club to defeat the Hardik Pandya-led side. Hardik Pandya led the Kings in scoring with 62 runs.

Gujarat Titans had previously been held to a score of 143 for eight. After electing to bat, Sai Sudharsan led the Titans with an unbeaten 64 off 50 balls, but the team struggled to 44 for three in the seventh over.

Kagiso Rabada, the pace spearhead, completed with fantastic figures of 4/33 in four overs. At the D Y Patil Stadium, Sandeep Sharma gave only 17 runs in his four overs, while Rishi Dhawan took a wicket for 26 runs in his full quota of four overs.