Train attack: Why kidnapped victims, others still held captive-Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the families of those kidnapped on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train trip on March 28 that measures are being made to ensure their safe return. On Monday, the president provided security in Abuja when he greeted inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who paid tribute to Sallah.

He told security agencies and the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) to provide full information to the victims’ relatives, and he promised that the government would look into every possibility to ensure their safe return. Many families in our country are terrified and anxious.’

The President has directed the security authorities to ensure that all kidnapping victims are found quickly and safely. He has urged the railway management to set up ‘situation room’ for the rescue mission’s coordination and minute-by-minute communication with the prisoners’ relatives. As we press the military to assure their safe return to their families, this should alleviate their anguish and anxiety. My ambition is to see that everyone held in captivity gets rescued in a safe manner. They use citizens as human shields, making direct confrontation harder.

Bandits and terrorists, unlike the professional military do not follow the rules of engagement and may injure hostages when attacked, according to the president. ‘If they are assaulted, they don’t mind executing their hostages.’ It’s a sensitive situation that necessitates prudence, intelligence, and patience. ‘Any rescue effort in which a hostage is killed cannot be regarded as a success.’