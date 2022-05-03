Two more members of Kerala’s film body, AMMA, resigned

Two more members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists’ (AMMA) internal complaints committee (ICC) resigned on Tuesday, a day after Malayalam actor Maala Parvathy resigned, criticising the organization’s failure to take firm action against producer Vijay Babu, who is facing rape charges.

Swetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran, both actors, resigned from the ICC, citing a lenient attitude toward Babu, who is on the run after police filed a police case against him. Menon is the ICC’s head. Both agreed that AMMA’s reaction did not appear to indicate that the accused will be punished.

AMMA had already accepted a letter from Babu stating that he was opting out of the organisation due to allegations levelled against him, but several female actresses are demanding that he be suspended immediately.