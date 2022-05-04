4,000 kg sword for Kempegowda statue arrives at Bengaluru Airport.

On Monday, a 4,000-kilogram sword arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, where it will adorn a 108-feet-tall Kempegowda statue being constructed in a 23-acre heritage park on the airport premises.

In the presence of Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan, a ‘Shakti puja’ was said to have been performed to welcome the 35-feet-long sword. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation for the project in June 2020, on the 511th anniversary of Kempegowda’s birth. Kempegowda, often regarded as the founder of Bengaluru, was a Vijayanagara Empire chieftain who historians credit as a kind and humane ruler.

The construction of the Kempegowda statue, which is expected to cost Rs 85 crore and will honor Kempegowda’s life and achievements, is now underway. Padma Bhushan-awardee Ram V Sutar, designer of Gujarat’s famous Statue of Unity, is erecting the huge statue. He also claimed to have crafted the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Bengaluru’s Vidhan Soudha.