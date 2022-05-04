Chandra Shekhar Aazad says ‘Mayawati has sold Bahujan Samaj to BJP’

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad accused Mayawati of selling the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to the BJP on Tuesday. Mayawati’s actions, Chandra Shekhar Aazad told reporters in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, had badly affected Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s ideals, which he will not let to crumble.

‘To protect herself, her brother, and other relatives, Mayawati has surrendered before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, which is treachery to Dalits,’ he claimed, adding that he and his organisation will not tolerate it. ‘Only through strength could the country’s fascist powers be defeated. As a result, the Bhim Army is waging a campaign to unite the country’s Dalits,’ he said.

Aazad said he went to Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar in Jharkhand as part of this strategy. He claimed that the Dalit community has always been suppressed by governments led by the BJP and the Congress.

‘Since the BJP and other political parties oppose the Bahujan Samaj, the Bhim Army will continue to awaken the Dalits in the country as per Babasaheb’s ideals and will always oppose attacks on democratic values,’ Azad added.