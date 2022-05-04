Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand imposes restrictions on vehicle movement on mountain routes to ease pilgrims

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has decided to impose a ban on the movement of vehicles on mountain routes in the state from 10 am to 4 pm in view of the Chardham Yatra. The decision has been taken for the convenience and safe journey of the pilgrims on Chardham Yatra.

‘It has been decided by the government to ban the movement of vehicles on mountain routes from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm during Chardham Yatra’, Uttarakhand Transport Commissioner Ranveer Singh Chouhan told ANI. He said this year’s Chardham Yatra is expected to attract a large number of pilgrims.

The Chardham Yatra begins on Akshaya Tritiya when the doors of Gangotri-Yamnotri are opened. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will be opened for devotees on May 6 and Badrinath Dham on May 8.