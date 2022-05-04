Cops release photograph of accused in Bengaluru acid attack

The cops have released photos of the absconding accused Nagesh Babu in a bid to catch him for the heinous acid attack in Bengaluru (27). Kamakshipalya Police released the photos in order to assist the public in identify him. The cops also provided a number of phone numbers for people to call if they have any information.

The accused is seen in one of the photos with a clean-shaven and bald look, which the cops say is similar to his current profile. Because he is not using his cell phone and has not contacted his family or friends, the police are having some trouble arresting him.

It’s been six days since a 24-year-old lady was attacked with acid in the heart of Bengaluru, and the accused, Nagesh, has yet to be arrested. After rising pressure, the police have stepped up their efforts, forming seven teams to arrest him as soon as possible.

The police initially formed three investigative teams, which were then increased to five, and currently there are seven teams searching for Nagesh. According to local media sources, the accused’s elder brother and parents, as well as 20 others, have already been arrested.