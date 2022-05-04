EU’s chief suggests Russian oil embargo

Countries in the European Union would stop importing Russian oil and refined goods, according to the president of the bloc’s executive European Commission, who proposed a sixth wave of sanctions against Moscow for its war in Ukraine on Wednesday.

‘Within six months, we will phase out Russian crude oil supplies and refined goods by the end of the year,’ Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament, drawing cheers. ‘All Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined, will be completely banned.’

‘It won’t be simple. Some EU members are heavily reliant on Russian oil. But all we have to do now is work on it.’ According to von der Leyen, the proposal must be approved by all 27 EU countries in order to take effect.