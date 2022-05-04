Extortion case; Supreme Court denies bail to Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give bail to the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in a case filed against him in 2019 for allegedly making threats to a builder under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA). Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna asked the trial court to specify charges in the case, and Dawood’s nephew was allowed to reapply for bail.

The appeal against the Bombay High Court’s December 2021 order denying Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Kaskar’s bail plea was dismissed by the bench. ‘We see no reason to allow the applicant on bail at this stage. The investigation is complete and the chargesheet is filed. We direct the court to frame charges against the accused within six months from today. Then it will be open for him to request bail before this court. SLP is dismissed,’ In its order, the Supreme Court stated.

Kaskar was arrested in July of this year. The police filed their chargesheet under MCOCA on October 10, 2019. According to the case, the builder, who also ran an electronic goods import business, claimed that his business partner owed him Rs. 15 lakh, and that in June 2019, he received an international call from wanted gangster Chhota Shakeel via wanted accused and gang member Fahim Machmach, urging him not to demand payment.