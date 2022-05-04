Here’s how the Moon ‘steals’ Earth’s water for itself; Read on…

It is well known that the Moon has an impact on the tides of the oceans. The huge waters on the Earth’s surface are impacted by the Moon’s gravity. This is widespread information, with school textbooks all around the world presenting this scientifically confirmed truth that has been observed for ages prior to the scientific period. However, our sole natural satellite may also be ‘siphoning off’ water for itself. According to one study, the water on the Moon may have originated on Earth!

There are several ideas as to how water molecules got to the Moon’s surface. Water on the Moon has been explained by several theories, including the impact of water-rich asteroids and comets. This current study, on the other hand, proposes an intriguing notion. According to the findings, water on the Moon’s surface is formed by the fusion of hydrogen and oxygen ions that escaped from the Earth’s atmosphere.

But how can anything so outlandish happen? As per the research, the process occurs when the Moon passes through the tail of Earth’s magnetosphere (a teardrop-shaped bubble generated by the magnetic field of the Earth). Some magnetic lines of force are disrupted when solar wind collides with Earth’s protective magnetic field. Some damaged magnetic lines are repaired as the Moon travels through the tail of the magnetosphere. As a result, a ‘shower’ of Hydrogen and Oxygen ions is produced. On the surface of the Moon, these ions combine to make water.