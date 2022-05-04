IMD forecasts wind, heavy rain in Kerala till May 7; Yellow Alert, warning issued

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted high wind up to a speed of 30-40 kmph and isolated heavy rains with thunder till May 7 in Kerala. Yellow Alert has been declared in Idukki on May 4 and 5 and in Malappuram on May 4.

Heavy rain is categorised as rain from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm. IMD has also issued a warning, asking people across the state to stay vigilant. The IMD also warned of the possibility of wind at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour.