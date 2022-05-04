IPL 2022: BCCI announces playoff and final venues

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the venues of playoff games and final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the venues.

Playoff games will be played in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The matches will be played with full capacity crowds for the first time in two years.

‘I am pleased to announce that the Playoff Stage of the IPL 2022 will be held in Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The mega final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 along with Qualifier 2 on May 27. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the Eden Gardens on May 24 and May 25 respectively’, said Jay Shah.

Jay Shah also informed that Pune will host a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge from May 23 to May 28. The dates of matches will be on May 23, May 24, May 26 and Final on May 28.