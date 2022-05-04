Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices slipped down sharply on Wednesday. BSE Sensex edged lower by 1,307 or 2.% to close at 55,669. NSE Nifty moved 392 points or 2.29% down to settle at 16,678.

Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.12% and small-cap shed 2.35%. All of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 864 shares were advanced and 2,508 declined.

The top gainers in the market were PowerGrid, NTPC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. . The top losers in the market were Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Maruti, Dr Reddy’s and Axis Bank.