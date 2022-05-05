Man held in Madhya Pradesh for raping minor

According to a police official in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, a minor was abducted from a wedding function and allegedly raped and killed. The accused has been arrested, and the case is being investigated further. He had buried the minor’s mortal remains in a field, which were later discovered by the police on his directions.

‘The parents registered a complaint last night about the abduction of their daughter. They had accused their servant of abduction. A team was constituted on the instruction of the higher officials and an investigation was launched,’ Gaurav Chat, station in charge, Ganj police station, said.

‘The accused was arrested and the probe was initiated. He admitted to sexual assault against the minor and also killing her. The mortal remains of the minor have been recovered on his directions. The accused has been arrested,’ he added.