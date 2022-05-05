Three-day-old baby bitten by rats in Jharkhand govt hospital

A three-day-old newborn was bitten by rats in a government hospital in Jharkhand’s Giridih district and is now in critical condition. This hints to a shocking case of medical neglect. Two nurses were fired as a result of the incident, and a panel was set up to investigate the matter.

The incident occurred on May 2 at Giridih Sadar Hospital, and the baby girl was taken in critical condition to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad. The infant’s condition has stabilised, according to doctors at SNMMCH.

When Mamta Devi went to view her newborn in the Giridih hospital’s model maternal and child health (MCH) ward, she saw deep wounds on the infant’s knee caused by rats nibbling. The baby was born on April 29 and was taken to the MCH because she had breathing problems shortly after birth. She said that the on-duty nurse told her that the infant was suffering from jaundice. The nurse also advised that she get the baby admitted to a better hospital.