Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,680, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4710, down by Rs 30.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were higher at Rs 50,990 per 10 gram. Silver futures remained unchanged at Rs 62,393 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell by 0.1% to $ 1,875.76 per ounce. Among other precious metal, silver slipped by 0.5% to $ 22.39 per ounce and platinum slid by 2.7% to $ 954.32.