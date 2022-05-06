EU proposes amendments to Russia oil sanctions plan to convince over reluctant states: Report

Brussels: The European Union has proposed changes to its plan to embargo Russian oil, in a bid to win over reluctant states, an EU source told Reuters on Friday.

The tweaked proposal, to be discussed by EU envoys at a meeting on Friday evening, would include a three-month transition before the introduction of a ban on shipping services to transport Russian oil, instead of the initial one month. It would also entail help with investments to upgrade oil infrastructure and mitigate the impact of the sanctions.

Earlier, the Union Chief had come up with a proposal, that seeks to stop crude oil imports in six months and refined products by end of 2022.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed on Wednesday that three major Russian banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system and called for a ban on three state-owned broadcasters.