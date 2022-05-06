EU tweaks oil sanctions strategy against Russia

Three EU sources stated on Friday that the European Commission has recommended revisions to its planned Russian oil embargo to give Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic more time to prepare for the shift in their energy supplies.

The ban was announced this week as part of the EU’s harshest package of penalties against Russia over the Ukraine war. However, Hungary and other EU members expressed concern about the impact on their own economy.

According to the sources, the modified proposal, which EU envoys debated on Friday morning without reaching an agreement on, would provide assistance to the three nations in upgrading their oil infrastructure.

One of the individuals said that there would be a three-month transition period before banning EU shipping services from transporting Russian oil, rather than the initial one-month one, to satisfy concerns made by Greece, Malta, and Cyprus concerning their shipping businesses.

More talks were anticipated later Friday and maybe into the weekend, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Diplomats said the negotiations were difficult, but several voiced optimism that a deal could be achieved among all 27 EU nations by next week.