Motorola launches Revou 2 Smart TV in India

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, Motorola has launched Revou 2 Smart TV in India. The smart TV was launched in the Indian markets in partnership with Flipkart during the Big Saving Day sale.

The Smart TV range comes in three variants- HD, FHD and UHD models. The HD and FHD variants are available in three size options- 32-inches, 40-inches and 43-inches. The UHD range will be available in three different variants- 43-inches, 50-inches and 55-inches respectively. The price of the UHD models starts at a price tag of Rs. 26,999 and the HD/FHD models start at a price of Rs. 13,999.

The new Smart TVs are equipped with the Dolby Atmos sound and are powered by a MediaTek Quad-core processor. It runs on Android 11 OS. The TV comes with 2GB RAM. The Smart TV supports 24W speakers and the box speaker setup.