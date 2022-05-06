Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down sharply

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices slipped down sharply in the Indian share market. As per market experts, investors worried that aggressive interest rate hikes to tame surging inflation may dent global economic growth. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plunged Rs 3.99 lakh crore to Rs 255.65 lakh crore

BSE Sensex slumped 867 points or 1.56% to close at 54,836. NSE Nifty moved 271 points or 1.63% down to settle at 16,411. Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.79% and small-cap dived 2.53%. All of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 842 shares advanced and 2,513 declined..

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ITC, SBI, NTPC and Sun Pharma . The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Divi’s Lab, Shree Cement, Nestle India, Wipro, Infosys, UPL and TCS.