Ukraine imposes new grain export curbs on Moldova and Romania

Due to a significant number of waggons at border crossings, Ukraine has temporarily restricted the supply of grain cargoes by rail in the direction of Moldova and Romania, according to the APK-Infrom consultancy.

Following Russia’s blockade of its Black Sea ports, Ukraine has been forced to rely on rail as its primary mode of grain export, resulting in a backlog of waggons at border crossings.

Kyiv had previously halted grain exports to Poland by rail.

According to APK-Inform, restrictions in the direction of Romania started on May 4 and in the direction of Moldova and Ukraine’s Danube ports started on May 5.

Grain exports in the 2021/22 July-June season totaled 46 million tonnes, according to the agriculture ministry, including 132,000 tonnes so far in May.

Ukraine exported up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in March, according to senior agriculture officials, and 923,000 tonnes of grain in April, according to analyst APK-Inform.

Ukraine exported close to 6 million tonnes of grain in the month leading up to Russia’s invasion. At this stage in the 2020/21 season, it has exported 38.99 million tonnes.