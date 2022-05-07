Cyclone Asani updates: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in these states

Cuttack: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated that the Low Pressure Area (LPA), formed over South Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify into a depression by today evening. It will become a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening. The Cyclone Asani may continue to move northwestwards and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra­-Odisha coasts by 10th May.

IMD has urged fishermen not to venture into the Andaman Sea area, adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal till May 8. The national weather agency also issued heavy rainfall warning for four districts of Odisha on May 10. It also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal between Tuesday and Friday next week.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has deployed 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 175 fire fighting teams in the state.