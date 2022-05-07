Garmin launches Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Switzerland based smartwach brand, Garmin launched its Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch in India. It is priced at Rs. 18,990 and is available in Black, Cool Mint and Ivory colours.The smartwatch will be available on Garmin Brand Store, and various Nykaa platforms (Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man).

The Garmin Vivomove Sport is launched in a 40mm dial size option, paired with a silicon strap. It comes with an OLED display which is protected by a chemically strengthened glass. It has a fibre-reinforced polymer chassis. It features analog hands and a touchscreen display.

The smartwatch features apps for heart rate monitoring as well as tracking of stress, blood oxygen, calories, sleep quality and hydration levels. There are women’s health features including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking. Sports-related features include built-in sports apps for over eight sports including, yoga, strength, pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling, among others. The watch also supports notifications of incoming calls, text messages, and social media apps. It can be paired with Android smartphones as well as iPhones.