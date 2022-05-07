Know all about new driving licence rules

New Delhi: Driving licence is mandatory to drive a vehicle in the country. To earn a driving licence, there are certain procedures that a person must follow.

Here are the rules and regulations to get a valid driver’s license in India:

As per the new rules, an applicant does not need to visit RTO. They can contact private driving centres. They are operated by the central government or under the state transport authority. An applicant also can take driving test at any government-accredited driving centre to be exempted from the driving test at the RTO.

Types of driving licenses in India:

MC 50CC – Motorcycles with 50 CC or less engine capacity

MC EX50CC – LMVs with gear and capacity of 50CC or more (cars, motorcycles)

MCWOG/FVG – Motorcycles with any engine capacity but without gears

M/CYCL.WG – All motorcycles with/without gear

LMV-NT Light motor vehicles (LMVs) for non-transport purposes

COMMERCIAL DRIVING LICENSE

HMV – Heavy Motor Vehicles

HGMV – Heavy Goods Motor Vehicle

HPMV/HTV – Heavy passenger motor vehicle/Heavy transport vehicle

MGV – Medium goods vehicle

LMV – LMV – motorcars, delivery vans, jeeps, and taxis.

Trailer – Heavy trailer license

Documents required to get a valid driving license:

Proof of age – An educational certificate, birth certificate, pa card, passport, or employer certificate may be submitted.

Address Proof – Aadhar card, rent agreement, Ration card, passport, utility bill, or Life Insurance policy certificate may be submitted.

A passport-sized photograph

4 Application Form

Forms 1 and 1A are used as medical certificates.

The application process for a driving license

One can apply for a driving license by visiting the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ website. You have to choose the state you live in and the type of driver’s license you want to apply for. Once you are done, you can fill out the application form with all the requirements and click on the submit button to complete the process. Once your application has gone through the official process and your license is ready, you will receive it via mail.