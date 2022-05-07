Loans from banks in India rose by 11.1% in two weeks to April 22

Mumbai: The weekly statistical supplement released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that the loans issued by banks in the country surged by 11.1% in the two weeks to April 22 from a year earlier. The bank deposits also gained by 9.8%.

Outstanding loans reached at Rs 11,955 crore in the two weeks to April 22 from 11,233 crore ($1.46 billion). Non-food credit fell to Rs 11,912 crore from Rs13,950 crore. Food credit rose Rs 2,718 crore to Rs 42,552 crore. Bank deposits reached at Rs 166.24 lakh crore in the two weeks to April 22.