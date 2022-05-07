LPG price hiked again: Here are the new rates

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies hiked the price of of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. Domestic LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 999.50, up by Rs 50.

Earlier on May 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50. The price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was increased to Rs 655.

Previously on April 1, the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253. Further, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 105 on March 1, 2022.