‘Negotiating from a position of strength’: Northern Army Commander amid ‘India-China standoff’

Commenting on the present state of discussions with China on the continuing military standoff along the Line of Control in Eastern Ladakh, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, said that ‘India has the necessary strategic patience and can wait to deal with China. We are now bargaining from a position of power, with boldness, and in accordance with the law of fair play. As a result, even if the talks take a long time, we are willing to wait. On the ground, I can guarantee you that there will be no failures in preparedness and readiness…. the situation as of today is steady with heightened awareness.’

Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘North Tech Symposium 2022’ at the Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur, Lt Gen Dwivedi stated that Northern Command is focused on deploying the latest communications and weapons along the LAC and that in terms of firepower, Northern Command has deployed the best of world-class weapons to deal with the situation.

On the Western front, near the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, the Army Commander stated, ‘The ceasefire arrangements are functioning quite well, and the present infiltration rate has decreased significantly. However, some 200 terrorists are ready to be launched from the other side of the border’. The Army Commander remarked in his introductory remarks at the symposium, ‘the topic of the symposium of ‘Self Reliance in Defence via Atmanirbharta and integration of new technology to solve operational difficulties of Northern Command’ is fairly suitable and reflects our pressing demands of the day.’

The Symposium will pave the path for the identification of acceptable technologies and products for further testing and induction in the Northern Command, as well as promote industry-Field Army contact to orient their goods towards specific operational requirements. ‘The major goal of the symposium is to bridge the gap between user requirements for vital defence goods/technologies and the capability of Indian OEMs/vendors to fulfil the same through their products, resulting in faster procurement by Northern Command,’ the GOC-in-C noted.

The event is split into two halves. On the first day, a seminar is being held on the topic ‘Self Reliance in Defence via Atmanirbharta and Infusion of New Technologies to Meet the Operational Challenges of Northern Command’. Concurrently, a two-day Equipment Exhibit/Exhibition is being held, with Indian OEMs/vendors joining together to display their goods and innovations. The seminar intends to provide participants from the army, academia, and industry with an opportunity to discuss issues related to policy and procedures for expeditious procurement, niche technologies on offer such as surveillance, counter-surveillance, and miscellaneous technologies developed under Raksha Atmanibharta.