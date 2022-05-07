Owaisi says Survey of Gyanvapi mosque violates law, court opening way for anti-Muslim violence

The court’s recent order on surveying some areas of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex, according to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, ‘is opening the path for the bloodshed of Rath Yatra and anti-Muslim violence of 1980s-1990s.’

‘This order to survey Kashi’s Gyanvapi Masjid* is open violation of 1991 Places of Worship Act, which prohibits conversion of religious places,’ Asaduddin Owaisi stated in a tweet, condemning the Varanasi court’s order. ‘[The] SC [Supreme Court] in Ayodhya judgement had said the Act protects ‘secular features of Indian polity which is 1 of basic features of Constitution’,’ he said.

According to a court order, a court commissioner visited Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque earlier today to assess and videograph the premises. An official told PTI news agency that the videography-survey team did not go inside the Gyanvapi Masjid on Friday.