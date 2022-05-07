Priyanka Mohite, the first Indian woman to scale 5 peaks above 8,000 metres

Priyanka Mohite of Satara in western Maharashtra became the first Indian woman to conquer five peaks above 8,000 metres of Mount Kanchenjunga on Thursday. The 30-year-old, also the recipient of the Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award 2020, completed her expedition to Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586 m), the world’s third highest mountain at 4.52 pm.

She became the first Indian woman to climb Mt Annapurna (8,091 m), the world’s tenth highest Himalayan peak, in April 2021. Priyanka Mohite also climbed Mount Everest (8,849 metres) in 2013, Mount Lhotse (8,516 metres) in 2018, Mount Makalu (8,485 metres), and Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 metres) in 2016.

Priyanka Mohite, who has been interested in climbing since infancy, began scaling mountains in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri range as a teenager and in 2012 ascended Bandarpunch, a peak massif in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal section of the Himalayas.

Also Read: 25,000 houses in Delhi to get free sewer connections: Government

Priyanka Mohite climbed Mt. Menthosa in Himachal Pradesh in 2015, which stands at 6,443 metres and is the second highest mountain in the Lahaul and Spiti area. The climber was also awarded the Maharashtra Government’s Shiv Chhatrapati State Award for Adventure Sports for 2017-2018.