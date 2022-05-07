Sharda University embroiled in controversy over ‘anti-Hindu’ question on BA exam.

On Friday, Sharda University asked students to write similarities between fascism/nazism and Hindutva in the BA Political Science exam, sparking a controversy. After the question paper became viral on social media, a debate arose. The university was accused of asking the students a ‘anti-Hindu’ question. Sharda University formed a three-person investigative team right away and suspended the faculty member who prepared the question paper.

The university also released a statement conveying its regret that such an incident occurred, which has the ability to cause social unrest. ‘The university is against every ideology that spoils our national identity and culture…,’ the statement read.

Meanwhile, Vikas Pritam Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed his displeasure with the incident. He tweeted, ‘The university’s name is ‘Sharda’ but asking students to prove Hinduism as essentially equivalent to Fascism and Nazism.’ He added, ‘This question paper was allegedly set by a Muslim teacher.’