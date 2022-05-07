Survey in Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque halted after lawyers refused entry.

The videography and survey of some places outside the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex was stopped on Saturday after a team of lawyers was denied entry into the mosque.

A Varanasi court had earlier today ordered the continuation of videography and surveying outside the Gyanvapi Masjid. After a court-appointed official and a team of lawyers conducted an inspection near the area on Friday, a heavy police force was stationed in the area.

The survey was conducted on Friday following the filing of a petition in a Varanasi court seeking permission to worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, which is located next to the mosque in the Kashi Vishwanathn Temple-Gyanvapi complex.