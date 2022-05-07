‘Toy guns are being banned in schools, citing violence’; Report

According to local media, a federation of private schools in Pakistan has written to Shehbaz Sharif’s administration demanding it implements a stringent ban on the sale of fake weapons, including toy guns, in the nation. The All Pakistan Private School Federation, a network of authorized organizations for private education institutions, states in the article that youngsters who play with toy weapons suffer from ‘psychological implications.’

In a letter to the government on Friday, APPSF president Kashif Mirza stated that toy weapons were also inciting criminal behavior among youngsters in Pakistan. Mirza blamed the rise in violence in Pakistan on children playing with toy guns. In 2017, the previous Karachi commissioner also requested that the sale of toy firearms be prohibited by the Sindh Home Department.

According to him, these man-made weapons were being utilized by street criminals and were having a bad influence on the brains of youngsters. The Sindh Assembly approved a resolution in 2015 prohibiting the manufacturing and sale of artificial weapons. Six Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists rushed into an Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014, killing over 140 people, including more than 130 pupils and school employees. The tragedy remains one of Pakistan’s worst terrorist assaults in its history.

Following the event, toy weapons were prohibited in the towns of Peshawar and Kohat in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region to discourage the rising tendency of armament and violence among youngsters. In April of this year, three Chinese instructors were killed in a suicide assault at Karachi University. Shaari Baloch, alias Bramsh, a 30-year-old female suicide bomber, detonated herself near the university campus.