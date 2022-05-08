Ancient jewellery factory discovered in Haryana’s Indus Valley

With the excavation of a 5000-year-old jewellery-making factory, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has been working in Rakhi Garhi, Haryana, for the past 32 years, has made one of its most significant findings yet. Rakhi Garhi is a village in Haryana’s Hisar district and one of the oldest Indus Valley Civilisation archaeological sites.

The finding of the structure of some houses, a kitchen complex, and a 5000-year-old jewelry-making factory indicates that the site was once a very important trade centre. Copper and gold jewellery that had been hidden for thousands of years were also discovered.

Graveyards have been found in the excavation sites at Sinauli in Uttar Pradesh, which gained attention for its Bronze Age solid-disk wheel carts found in 2018, which were interpreted by some as horse-pulled “chariots.” Archaeologists say the graveyards show that the civilisation believed in life after death.

In the last two months, ASI has made many findings in Rakhi Garhi, indicating that the civilisation is slowly heading toward development. ‘We have done a lot of work on Sinauli, Hastinapur and Rakhigarhi in the last 20 years. You can say that the people of Rakhigarhi were the ancestors of the people of Hastinapur and from this the culture got development and momentum,’ said Dr. Sanjay Manjul, Additional Director General (ADG), ASI.