Chinmayananda Saraswati Birth Anniversary: Books you should read by the spiritual leader!

Swami Chinmayananda Saraswati, or Swami Chinmayananda, was a Hindu spiritual leader and teacher who inspired the establishment of the Chinmaya Mission. He wrote 95 books, most of which were comments on the great Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita. He taught Indian philosophy at many colleges in the United States and Asia.

Swami Chinmayananda’s best-selling works include: