Chinmayananda Saraswati Birth Anniversary: Books you should read by the spiritual leader!

Swami Chinmayananda Saraswati, or Swami Chinmayananda, was a Hindu spiritual leader and teacher who inspired the establishment of the Chinmaya Mission. He wrote 95 books, most of which were comments on the great Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita. He taught Indian philosophy at many colleges in the United States and Asia.
Swami Chinmayananda’s best-selling works include:
- A Manual of Self-Unfoldment: This book delves into the principles of Vedanta, a time-tested doctrine from India’s spiritual heritage.
- Meditation and Life: Meditation is a practice that you may learn to help you become more in tune with yourself. This is the book’s primary focus.
- Kindle Life: This book serves as an introduction to the study of Vedanta. It will appeal to both beginners and expert pupils.
- Upanishad Kaivalya: The Upanishads are the philosophical component of the Vedas.
- ISAVASYA UPANISHAD: GOD IN AND AS EVERYTHING: This book will educate you to perceive God in and as everything.
- Bhaja Govindam: Adi Sankaracharya emphasizes the aim of realization and defines the road to be pursued in this magnificent work of poetry.
- The Holy Geeta: This book contains Swami Chinmayananda’s commentary on the Bhagavad Geeta’s seven hundred and one verses.
- The Art of Man Making: This book is a compilation of Swami Chinmayananda’s brief discourses and should enlighten readers from all walks of life all over the world.
- Kathopanishad (A Dialogue with Death): This is a one-of-a-kind Upanishad that begins with the narrative of a young lad who is ready to meet the Lord of Death in his search for truth in order to discover what is beyond death.
- The Art of Contemplation: This book teaches you how to calm your mind and live stress-free.
- Srimad Bhagavad Geeta: The Srimad Bhagavad Gita is unique among scripture writings for the straightforward, practical, and relevant manner in which it expresses the core of the Hindu way of life.
Post Your Comments