Fire mishap at a bike rental showroom in TVM; 32 bikes destroyed

Thiruvananthapuram: In an early morning fire mishap at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram, 32 bikes parked in a bike rental showroom were gutted in fire. Fire and safety personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, though it is suspected to be short-circuit.

The fire mishap happened at Royal Brothers showroom and the bikes were parked on the ground floor. The showroom is a two-storied building. As the shutters of the showroom were closed, the fire was not noticed. However, the commuters on the highway noticed smoke and informed the Fire and Safety personnel. By the time officials reached, the fire had engulfed the bikes.