For one day, Supreme Court to have full bench of 34 judges after two years.

On Monday, May 9, the Supreme Court of India will have a full bench of 34 judges. After more than two years, the Supreme Court will have filled all sanctioned seats. However, one judge is due to retire on Tuesday, May 10.

The Supreme Court will have a full bench strength on May 9 when Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and JB Pardiwala are sworn in. After serving as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Dhulia will join the Supreme Court, while Justice Pardiwala is now a judge on the Gujarat High Court. The appointments were cleared by the Center on Saturday, less than 72 hours after the SC collegium’s recommendation was sent on May 5.

On May 10, Justice Vineet Saran will retire, followed by Justice L Nageswara Rao in June, AM Khanwilkar in July, and incumbent Chief Justice NV Ramana on August 26. Apart from that, Justice Indira Banerjee will retire in September, while Justice Hemant Gupta will step in October. On November 8, Justice UU Lalit, the next Chief Justice of India, will step down.

It means that until November, the Supreme Court will have one vacancy every month, with seven judges set to retire this year.