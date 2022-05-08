Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 6417 crore from Indian markets in May fist week

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) withdrew Rs 6417 crore from the Indian equity markets in first week of May. The FPIs pulled out this amount in the first four trading sessions from May 2 to 6. Apart from equities, FPIs withdrew a net amount of Rs 1,085 crore from the debt market during the period under review. The trading in market was closed on May 3 on account of Eid Al Fitr.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained net sellers for seven months to April 2022. They had pulled out a massive amount of over Rs 1.65 lakh crore from equities.

As per market experts, the rising crude oil prices and inflation, tight monetary policy influenced the investors. The foreign fund outflow may continue in the coming weeks also, said experts.

Apart from India, other emerging markets, including Taiwan, South Korea and the Philippines witnessed outflows in the month of April to date.