‘Health on Wheels’ is launched in honor of Mother’s Day; Read on…

As a thank you to society, Healthains has also announced the establishment of a free breast cancer screening camp for ‘women in police in Gurugram.’ On Sunday, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran inaugurated the ‘Health on Wheels’ program at Healthians’ headquarters. Healthians, which is already trusted and patronized by over 2.6 million homes in the country, is poised for a quantum jump. This is because it wants to further extend its services with ‘Health on Wheels.’ Healthians is presently functioning in over 35 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, and is happy to provide surprises and wishes to moms in all of these locations. Let us celebrate Mother’s Day with Healthians.

Currently, the ‘Health on Wheels’ service will be offered in the Delhi NCR, and by December of this year, the service will also be available in numerous other cities like as Mumbai and Bangalore, with the goal of covering outlying areas where health screening is not easily accessible to everybody. Healthians is India’s largest doorstep health test supplier, with over 7,50,000 homes trusting them. The firm, which was founded in 2015, is driven by the mission of promoting wellness among Indians. Its diagnostic and chronic management programs have shown to be effective in illness reversal, adding up to 10 healthy years to one’s life.

Healthians, founded in 2015 by Deepak Sahni, has disrupted the traditional B2-B diagnosis business by using a direct-to-consumer strategy. By providing better, more accessible, affordable, quicker, and more trustworthy healthcare services, the firm hopes to become the leading player in preventative and chronic health test services. Healthians has garnered around 120 crores in numerous rounds of financing from investors including cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Venture, Japan-based DG Incubation and DG Daiwa Ventures, Kotak PE, Trifecta, Tokio Marine, and Singapore-based firm Mistletoe.