India Meteorological Department predicts heatwave in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave over northwest and central India from May 8. The national weather agency said that the temperature may rise by two to four degree Celsius due to the fresh spell of heatwave.

IMD predicted heatwave conditions over Rajasthan till May 9 and over south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on May 8 and May 9.

IMD said that maximum temperatures in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan may reach between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius. It also predicted strong dusty winds and thunderstorms in Bikaner and Jodhpur districts.