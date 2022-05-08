DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiRajasthanLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India Meteorological Department predicts heatwave in these states

May 8, 2022, 12:29 pm IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted  heatwave over northwest and central India from May 8.  The national weather agency said that the temperature may rise by two to four degree Celsius due to the fresh spell of heatwave.

IMD predicted heatwave  conditions over Rajasthan till  May 9 and over south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on May 8 and May 9.

IMD said that maximum temperatures in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan may  reach between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius. It also predicted strong dusty winds and thunderstorms in  Bikaner and Jodhpur districts.

