Kerala Governor Arif Khan says, India must revive ‘sanatan dharma’ principles

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan emphasized the importance of spreading proper education across the country to revive India’s old culture and restore ‘Sanatan dharma’ values. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan spoke at the inauguration of a school in the district’s Kalan town.

‘Everyone has to work towards reviving the old culture of the country, not because we have to go back but because we have to bring back the ‘Sanatan’ principles and this is not possible without education,’ Governor Arif Mohammad Khan remarked. He quoted Swami Vivekananda as saying that the purpose of human life is to gain knowledge, and that knowledge leads to humility.

He went on to say that anyone who has humility cannot be looked down upon. On the occasion of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s inauguration of the private school, District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police S Anand, and MLA Hari Prakash Verma were also present.