Know more about thalassemia on World Thalassemia Day | Read on..

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less haemoglobin than normal. Haemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen. Thalassaemia can cause anaemia, leaving you fatigued. Mild Thalassaemia may not need treatment. More severe forms may require regular blood transfusions. People who suffer from this can take steps such as choosing a healthy diet and exercising regularly to cope with fatigue.

World Thalassemia Day is celebrated on May 8 every year to commemorate Thalassemia victims and to encourage those who struggle to live with the disease. The day honours the life of individuals who are living with this disease while also dealing with the social stigma attached. It also honours the efforts of doctors and medical professionals to help the patients and bring advancements.

Every year since 1994, the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) organizes many diverse activities for the International Thalassaemia Day, with the objective to draw the attention of general public, patient associations, public authorities, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives, to fuel discussions and promote actions on a particular theme related to the prevention, management or treatment of the disease in a patient-centred manner.

Also read: Mother’s Day 2022: Read on to know the history and significance of the day

The theme for this year is ‘Be Aware, Share, Care: Working with the global community as one to improve thalassaemia knowledge’. The theme is an open call to action to all supporters to promote awareness about thalassaemia and its global impact and share key information and knowledge to support the best possible health, social and other care of patients with this disease. The theme seeks to inspire every individual to contribute, at the personal level, to the fight against thalassaemia and share essential information and knowledge to support.

The World Thalassemia Day event is significant in the sense that it aims to reduce the number of children born with thalassemia. Some people are silent carriers of thalassemia and both of them can pass down the disease to their children. So, proper screening is essential to detect carriers. The event educates the masses on these issues.