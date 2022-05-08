Rahul Gandhi says, Only Congress governs for welfare of poor

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his criticism of the government over the price hike in domestic LPG cylinders, saying that only his party rules for the benefit of the poor and middle classes. Following the firming of international energy rates, cooking gas LPG prices were raised by $50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in just over six weeks.

According to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, non-subsidised LPG now costs 999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from 949.50 earlier. Mr Gandhi compared the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in 2014 under a Congress-led government of around 410 with an 827 subsidy to over 999 with ‘zero subsidy’ in 2022 under a BJP-led Centre.

‘2 cylinders then for the price of 1 now!’ said the former Congress chief. ‘Only Congress governs for the welfare of poor & middle class Indian families. It’s the core of our economic policy,’ he said. Mr Gandhi said millions of Indian people are fighting a difficult battle against ‘extreme inflation,’ unemployment, and ‘poor governance’ after the raise on Saturday.